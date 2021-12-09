Fire & Flower Holdings to buy Pineapple Express Delivery
Dec. 09, 2021 9:36 AM ETFire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FFLWF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Fire & Flower Holdings (OTCQX:FFLWF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Hifyre agrees to acquire Pineapple Express Delivery, Canada's largest delivery and logistics company serving the cannabis sector.
- Pursuant to the deal, Fire & Flower will have all the necessary components in its business to deliver a full consumer technology platform experience, supported by a network of more than 100 retail stores and full same-day delivery to cannabis consumers.
- The addition of best-in-class logistics and delivery management expertise will enable Fire & Flower and Hifyre to provide delivery software and fulfillment technology to its existing network and in the U.S. and European markets.
- Total consideration for the purchase is payable by repayment of ~$5.3M in cash debt owed by Pineapple Express and the issuance of up to approximately 1,126,761 common shares of Fire & Flower.
- Pineapple Express revenue for the trailing 12-month period ended October 31, 2021 was ~$10M.
- The acquisition will be completed by way of three-cornered amalgamation with a newly incorporated subsidiary of Hifyre.
- The deal is expected to close in Q1 2022.