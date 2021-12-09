Ambrx Bio reports positive ARX788 data from early-stage breast cancer study
Dec. 09, 2021 9:38 AM ETAmbrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM) announces that its Chinese partner NovoCodex Pharmaceuticals presented positive safety and efficacy data from its ongoing ACE-Breast-01 Phase 1 clinical study of ARX788 at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
- ACE-Breast-01 is a Phase 1 clinical study of ARX788 in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer patients whose disease is resistant/refractory to HER2 targeted agents including trastuzumab, ADCs (antibody drug conjugates), TKIs (tyrosine kinase inhibitors) and bispecific antibodies.
- ARX788 at 1.5 mg/kg Q3W demonstrated robust treatment effect as illustrated by objective response rate (ORR) in 29 patients in all prior anti-HER2 treatments groups.
- The disease control rate among evaluable patients in the 1.5 mg/kg cohort was 100% (29/29).
- ARX788 demonstrated low systemic toxicity and was generally well tolerated with most adverse events being grade 1 or 2.
- No dose limiting toxicity or drug-related deaths occurred.