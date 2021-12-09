Liquidity Services surges on 26% revenue growth

  • Liquidity Services (LQDT +4.9%) shares soar after the company reports a 24% Y/Y increase in GMV and a revenue increase of 26% driven by full-service and self-service consignment sales.
  • Registered buyers totaled approximately 4.0M at the end of the quarter, representing a 7% Y/Y increase.
  • Gross profit margin fell to 57% from 59%.
  • CEO Bill Angrick: "We are aggressively investing in our people, products and technology to support our near-term objective of scaling to $1.5 billion in annualized GMV. While these growth investments will pressure our near-term earnings, we expect to realize strong year-over-year growth for the full FY22 and beyond."
  • Read the company's guidance for FY2022 here.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.