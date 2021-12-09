Liquidity Services surges on 26% revenue growth
Dec. 09, 2021 9:38 AM ETLiquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Liquidity Services (LQDT +4.9%) shares soar after the company reports a 24% Y/Y increase in GMV and a revenue increase of 26% driven by full-service and self-service consignment sales.
- Registered buyers totaled approximately 4.0M at the end of the quarter, representing a 7% Y/Y increase.
- Gross profit margin fell to 57% from 59%.
- CEO Bill Angrick: "We are aggressively investing in our people, products and technology to support our near-term objective of scaling to $1.5 billion in annualized GMV. While these growth investments will pressure our near-term earnings, we expect to realize strong year-over-year growth for the full FY22 and beyond."
