TechTarget prices $360M senior convertible notes offering
Dec. 09, 2021 9:38 AM ETTechTarget, Inc. (TTGT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- TechTarget (TTGT +0.9%) prices private offering of $360M aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2026.
- Company has granted the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $54M aggregate principal amount of notes on the same terms and conditions.
- Sale is expected to close on December 13, 2021.
- The conversion rate will initially be 7.6043 shares of TechTarget's common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $131.50 per share.
- The initial conversion price represents a premium of ~37.5% to the $95.64 per share closing price of on December 8, 2021.
- Net proceeds to fund the cash consideration payable in respect of the repurchases or exchanges of 0.125% convertible senior notes due 2025.