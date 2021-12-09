MP Materials to build magnet plant in Texas, supply GM electric vehicles
- MP Materials (MP +11.2%) surges at the open after announcing plans to build its initial rare earths magnet factory in Fort Worth, Texas, and entering into a long-term supply agreement with General Motors (NYSE:GM).
- MP says the plant will produce NdFeB alloy and magnets with the potential to power 500K electric vehicle motors per year, with a gradual production ramp expected to begin in 2023.
- From the new factory, MP will supply GM with rare earth materials, alloy and finished magnets for the electric motors in more than a dozen models using GM's Ultium Platform.
- "This is a momentous occasion for the reshoring of the American supply chain, and we are grateful for GM's confidence, commitment and leadership," MP Materials Chairman and CEO James Litinsky says.
- MP Materials recently was recommended with a Buy rating at Bank of America, seeing the company as a "unique U.S. equity exposure to a critical raw material, rare-earths producer."