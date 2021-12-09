NRx Pharma says Hungary likely to clear trial for COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine vials in a row macro close up

MarsBars/E+ via Getty Images

  • NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP +2.5%) announced that the Hungarian authorities could clear a pivotal clinical trial for its BriLife COVID-19 vaccine candidate by the end of the year.
  • After high-level meetings conducted in the country, the company notes that the Central European nation will be the first to host a trial site for the registrational phase 2b/3 study. In addition, the officials have also asked it to submit a pediatric trial protocol that could add injected and nasal spray administration of the experimental vaccine.
  • Meanwhile, Hungarian authorities have agreed to a regulatory pathway for the Emergency Use of ZYESAMI (aviptadil) in the central European region. It is likely to start by the end of 2021 with a compassionate care program.
  • In July, NRx Pharma (NASDAQ:NRXP) received the exclusive worldwide rights to develop and market BriLife.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.