NRx Pharma says Hungary likely to clear trial for COVID-19 vaccine by year end
Dec. 09, 2021 9:43 AM ETNRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP +2.5%) announced that the Hungarian authorities could clear a pivotal clinical trial for its BriLife COVID-19 vaccine candidate by the end of the year.
- After high-level meetings conducted in the country, the company notes that the Central European nation will be the first to host a trial site for the registrational phase 2b/3 study. In addition, the officials have also asked it to submit a pediatric trial protocol that could add injected and nasal spray administration of the experimental vaccine.
- Meanwhile, Hungarian authorities have agreed to a regulatory pathway for the Emergency Use of ZYESAMI (aviptadil) in the central European region. It is likely to start by the end of 2021 with a compassionate care program.
- In July, NRx Pharma (NASDAQ:NRXP) received the exclusive worldwide rights to develop and market BriLife.