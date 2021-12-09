Johnson & Johnson makes new Executive Committee appointments
Dec. 09, 2021 9:53 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Four new Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) senior employees are joining the company's Executive Committee.
- They are: Vanessa Broadhurst, company group chairman, global commercial strategy organization, to EVP, global corporate affairs; and Bill Hait, global head of Johnson & Johnson external innovation, to EVP, chief external innovation, medical safety and global public health officer.
- Also: Mathai Mammen, global head of R&D at Janssen to EVP, pharmaceuticals, R&D; and James (Jim) Swanson, chief information officer to EVP chief information officer.
- As previously announced. CEO Alex Gorsky will transition to Executive Chairman on Jan. 3, 2022 as he hands over the reins to Joaquin Duato.
- Also, Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels is retiring effective Dec. 31, 2021.