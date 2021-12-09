Hooker Furnishings slides as factory closures, rising costs weigh on earnings
Dec. 09, 2021 Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT)
- Hooker Furnishings (HOFT -7.3%) shares drop after the company reports earnings below consensus due to supply chain challenges and and input cost inflation.
- Sales fell 11% driven by significantly reduced shipments in the Home Meridian segment due to COVID-related factory closures in Vietnam and Malaysia. Factories did not begin opening until the end of the quarter and then only operated at 25% capacity. Management expects capacity to approach 50% in the near future.
- The HMI sales decrease was partially offset by double-digit sales increases in the Hooker Branded and Domestic Upholstery segments versus the prior year period.
- “Industry-wide inflationary pressures also were a factor in reduced income,” said management, as the company exited its ready-to-assemble furniture category to focus on more profitable categories.
- SA contributor Ricardo Naya believes that the market is overreacting to the headwinds faced by Hooker Furnishings Corporation, making the stock an attractive buy.