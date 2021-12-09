The McPlant burger tastes good - what does that mean for Beyond Meat?
Dec. 09, 2021 9:59 AM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD), BYNDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor78 Comments
- Oppenheimer updates on the McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) plant-based food initiative after visiting one of the eight locations that carries the McPlant product in the U.S and talking with an exec.
- Analyst Rupesh Parikh says the McPlant launch was very visible externally and within the location, while also noting that the burger itself "tasted good" and was prepared in a consistent time frame with other products.
- Of course, the McDonald's (MCD) test is pretty big for supplier Beyond Meat (BYND -0.8%) and follows other positive reviews on the McPlant menu introduction.
- Parikh's update: "We believe outsized growth in foodservice is key for the BYND bull case to re-emerge over time. We are closely watching the McDonald's US pilot, which has the potential to be a significant driver."
- Estimates have varied wildly on what the financial impact could be for BYND if a national roll-out at McDonald's (MCD) happens.
- Outside of the McPlant test, Parikh says the firm is also looking favorably upon the announced BYND executive hires yesterday, which it thinks should help the company in scaling foodservice partnerships. However, Oppenheimer keeps a Perform rating on BYND for the moment due to competitive pressures and execution challenges.
- Read details on Beyond Meat's new COO hire.