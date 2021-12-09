GitLab declines sharply on heavy volume days after first earnings report
Dec. 09, 2021 10:23 AM ETGitLab Inc. (GTLB)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares are down almost 6% to $79.69 on heavier than normal volume, a couple of days after the open core provider posted its first results as a public company.
- More than 1.2 million shares had changed hands shortly after trading got underway, Thursday. The company typically sees an average daily volume of just over 850,000 shares exchanged.
- On Tuesday, GitLab (GTLB) said it lost 34 cents a share, excluding one-time items, during its third-quarter, 14 cents better than analysts' expectations. The company reported revenue of $66.8 million in revenue, up 58.5% year-over-year.
- GitLab (GTLB) went public in October in an IPO that priced 10.4 million shares at $77 each.