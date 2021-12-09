Southwest Airlines falls after Jefferies warns on inflation exposure
Dec. 09, 2021 10:25 AM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Southwest Airlines (LUV -3.1%) is lower after Jefferies drops its rating to Hold from Buy.
- "We continue to like LUV’s network and strategy; however, we see the potential for outperformance compared to the industry to be limited given higher exposure to inflationary pressures than peers," updates analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu.
- Kahyaoglu says LUV's low cost carrier model with its distributed network and fewer new efficiencies leaves it vulnerable.
- LUV is also noted to have constrained free cash flow as its capital expenditures remain high.
