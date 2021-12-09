Southwest Airlines falls after Jefferies warns on inflation exposure

  • Southwest Airlines (LUV -3.1%) is lower after Jefferies drops its rating to Hold from Buy.
  • "We continue to like LUV’s network and strategy; however, we see the potential for outperformance compared to the industry to be limited given higher exposure to inflationary pressures than peers," updates analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu.
  • Kahyaoglu says LUV's low cost carrier model with its distributed network and fewer new efficiencies leaves it vulnerable.
  • LUV is also noted to have constrained free cash flow as its capital expenditures remain high.
