Mortgage rates move marginally lower amid declining housing affordability and low inventory
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.10% with an average 0.7 point for the week ending Dec. 9, 2021, down slightly from last week's 3.11%; higher than year ago the 30-year FRM averaged 2.71%, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.
- "Going forward, the path that rates take will be directly impacted by more information about the Omicron variant as it is revealed and the overall trajectory of the pandemic. In the meantime, rates remain low and stable, even as the nation faces declining housing affordability and low inventory," Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist Sam Khater commented.
- 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.38% with an average 0.7 point, down from last week when it averaged 2.39% and a year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.26%.
- 5-year Treasury indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 2.45% with an average 0.3 point, down from last week when it averaged 2.49% and a year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 2.79%.
- Mortgage rates move in in line with 10-year Treasury yield which reached 1.52% on Dec. 8, up from 1.43% a week before.
- Mortgage Bankers Association latest survey released this week indicates a 27.3% decline for the week ending Dec. 3, in comparison to a year ago; decline is higher in refinance (36.5%) than in purchases (9.4%).
- Compared to the previous week, the overall market composite index grew 2% on a seasonally adjusted basis.
- "Mortgage rates declined for the first time in a month, prompting a pickup in refinancing, with government refinances increasing more than 20% over the week. Borrowers are continuing to act on these opportunities, but if rates trend higher as MBA is forecasting, the window of opportunity to refinance will continue to get smaller," MBA's AVP of economic and industry forecasting Joel Kan commented.
- A new Redfin report states that median home sale price rose to a record high, while the number of homes for sale fell to an all-time low; it hit a new all-time high of $360,250 (+14% Y/Y, +30% from same period in 2019).
- There are some signs that homebuying may be returning to a more typical seasonal trend as the share of homes sold in one week fell after Thanksgiving more than it has since early September.
- Pending home sales fell to their lowest level since February; sales were up 5% Y/Y and up 49% compared to the same period in 2019.
- New listings of homes for sale were down 7% Y/Y, but up 11% from 2019; active listings fell to a new all-time low, down 25% from 2020 and 43% from 2019.
- The Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index rose 9% during the week ending Dec.5 and up 15% from a year ago.
