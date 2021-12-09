Iteris secures $4.5M contract by OCTA

Dec. 09, 2021 10:27 AM ETIteris, Inc. (ITI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Iteris (ITI -1.1%) has been awarded a $4.5M contract from the Orange County Transportation Authority, or OCTA, for a regional smart mobility, safety and sustainability program, representing continued demand for Iteris' specialized consulting services, cloud-enabled managed services and software-as-a-service solutions in southern California, a key geographic market.
  • The three-year initiative will improve traffic flow and safety, and reduce carbon emissions across three Southern California cities.
  • The deal represents continued demand for Iteris’ specialized consulting services, cloud-enabled managed services and SaaS solutions in a key geographic market.
