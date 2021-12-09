Volkswagen Trucks looking to expand internationally
Dec. 09, 2021 10:38 AM ETVolkswagen AG (VWAGY)By: SA News Team
- Volkswagen's Traton truck unit (OTCPK:VWAGY -1.0%) wants to expand outside Brazil and South America, said VW Truck & Bus President Roberto Cortes to journalists.
- The division's $395M investment plan is centered on developing new technologies, energy efficiency, and digitization, but Cortes also wants to use some of the funds to search for new markets. The business sells the majority of its vehicles in South America and says there has been good acceptance of its electric trucks in that market.
- Within the bus segment, Cortes expects higher sales in 2022 after minimal growth in 2021. "Vaccination should facilitate the recovery of the urban environment, helping the recovery of the bus and road segment, with the return of tourism and charters,” he commented.
- Traton has already made moves to expand internationally, acquiring U.S. truck manufacturer Navistar in 2020.