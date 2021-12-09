Occidental Petroleum raised, Canadian Natural cut in JPM oil ratings shuffle
Dec. 09, 2021
- J.P. Morgan issues two ratings changes in its coverage of North American oil majors, upgrading Occidental Petroleum (OXY -1.3%) to Neutral from Underweight with a $39 price target while cutting Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ -1.7%) to Neutral from Overweight with a $66 target.
- Occidental (NYSE:OXY) "has shown solid execution throughout the COVID-19 downturn, managing a fairly stable production profile at minimal levels of capex," JPM's Phil Gresh writes.
- With net debt set to hit its $25B leverage target in early 2022, "OXY is positioned to return a modest amount of incremental capital back to shareholders," likely in the form of a higher dividend.
- Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) has shown "solid execution" in 2021, but Gresh believes the stock's valuation is now more in line with Canadian peers on a longer-term basis.
- Gresh thinks CNQ is more likely to allocate additional excess cash to growth and M&A opportunities, and "we wonder if the company will get much credit for capital allocation that is not returned directly to the shareholder."
- Among JPM's coverage of North American companies, Gresh rates Cenovus Energy (CVE -2.6%), Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.1%) and Suncor Energy (SU -1.2%) at Overweight, while OXY, CNQ, Chevron (CVX +0.1%), ConocoPhillips (COP -1.4%), Imperial Oil (IMO -2.2%) and MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF -3.1%) are rated Neutral.
