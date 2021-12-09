Torrid Holdings sinks to post-IPO low after sales miss amid supply chain challenges
Dec. 09, 2021 10:46 AM ETTorrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV -20.8%) falls sharply after posting a mixed earnings report and announcing the resignation of its CFO. Shares slumped to a new post-IPO low of $11.95 earlier in the session.
- Despite the selloff, the retailer is seeing some defenses from analysts standing pat with positive ratings. Cowen (Outperform), Jefferies (Buy) and Telsey Advisory Group (Outperform) all think the supply chain issues may fade away and see long-term demand being strong.
- For its part, Torrid execs warned that the retailer expects supply chain challenges to last well into 2022.
- Read the Torrid earnings call transcript.