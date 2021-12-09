Agree Realty prices 5M shares in forward stock offering

  • Agree Realty (ADC -4.7%) priced its earlier announced public offering of 5M shares at public offering price of $68.15/share in connection with the forward sale agreements.
  • Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750K shares.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about Dec.13.
  • The company has entered into forward sale agreements with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, Bank of America, N.A. and Morgan Stanley for 5M shares.
  • It will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the forward purchasers.
  • If it receives proceeds on future settlement of the forward sale agreements it will be used for general corporate purposes including to fund property acquisitions and development activity.
