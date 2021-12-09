Dick's Sporting Goods rises as Executive Chairman buys shares worth $11.04M
Dec. 09, 2021 10:52 AM ETDICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS +4.8%) is trading higher after Executive Chairman Ed Stack disclosed purchase of 227K company shares, worth ~$11.04M.
- The purchases were executed in a series of transactions, dated Dec. 07, 2021, with a price range of $109.95 to $110.83.
- Form 4
- A look at Dick's Sporting Goods' ownership composition:
- Shares of the sporting goods retailer slipped -4.08% on Nov. 23, despite Q3 earnings beat and guidance lift
- Read a recent analysis on DKS: Is DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock A Buy Or Sell After Recent Earnings?