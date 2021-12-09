Dick's Sporting Goods rises as Executive Chairman buys shares worth $11.04M

  • Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS +4.8%) is trading higher after Executive Chairman Ed Stack disclosed purchase of 227K company shares, worth ~$11.04M.
  • The purchases were executed in a series of transactions, dated Dec. 07, 2021, with a price range of $109.95 to $110.83.
  • Form 4
  • A look at Dick's Sporting Goods' ownership composition:

