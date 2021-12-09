Beyond Air says U.S. launch of LungFit system unlikely before year-end

Dec. 09, 2021 10:52 AM ETBeyond Air, Inc. (XAIR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment

Red arrow And dollar finance decline graph- Stock image

Baris-Ozer/iStock via Getty Images

  • Beyond Air (XAIR -22.9%) shares have approached the lowest level since mid-August after the company cited its ongoing discussions with the FDA to indicate that its U.S. commercial launch of LungFit PH is unlikely to happen before Dec. 31, 2021.
  • However, Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) reiterated its timeline to receive the CE Mark for LungFit PH in Europe in H1 2022. A generator and delivery system of nitric oxide, LungFit PH, is designed as a potential therapy for pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.
  • “We commend the FDA for their continued commitment to provide us with a comprehensive review of our application. We shall continue to collaboratively work with the FDA to approve LungFit® PH,” CEO Steve Lisi remarked.

  • Despite its two-fold rise in value in 2021, Beyond Air (XAIR) continued to attract Bullish views on Wall Street over the past year, as shown in the diagram below.

