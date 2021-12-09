Academy Sports and Outdoors Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

  • Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, December 10th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.11 (+22.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.49B (+10.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, ASO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Note: The revised post corrects earning schedule date.

This was corrected on 12/09/2021 at 11:46 AM. The revised post corrects earning schedule date.

