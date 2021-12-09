ABVC Biopharma introduces dietary supplements, signs exclusive distribution deal
Dec. 09, 2021 12:00 PM ETABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- ABVC Biopharma's (ABVC +2.5%) subsidiary BioKey launches dietary supplements derived from the maitake mushroom in both tablet and liquid forms.
- The company notes beta-glucans in maitake mushrooms have been found to reduce cholesterol, resulting in improved artery functionality and overall better cardiovascular health.
- In addition, BioKey has entered into a three-year distribution agreement with Taiwan-based pharmaceutical marketing company, Define Biotech.
- The agreement grants Define Biotech the exclusive right to distribute this new dietary supplement in China and Taiwan in exchange for the commitment to purchase $3M worth of new product over the period.
- BioKey will manufacture the supplements at its GMP manufacturing facility in Fremont, California.
- "Based on the distribution agreement with Define Biotech alone, we expect our subsidiary in California to achieve financial profitability by the end of 2022," says Dr. Howard Doong CEO of ABVC BioPharma.
