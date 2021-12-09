Magnachip falls after report company believes it won't get CFIUS OK for Wise Road sale

  • Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) ticked lower after a report earlier that the company doesn't believe that U.S. regulators will allows its planned sale to China-based Wise Road.
  • Magnachip doesn't think that national security regulatory CFIUS, who's review of the deal is scheduled to end soon, will allow the deal to go through, according to a CTFN report. Magnachip doesn't appear to have an alternative plan if the deal is terminated.
  • The report also cautioned though that Wise Road still had some optimism that CFIUS will still approve the transaction.
  • Recall in late October, the CFIUS review of the transaction was extended to Dec. 13. In late August, Magnachip (MX) said that CFIUS had identified national security risks with the sale to Wise Road and the deal may be referred to the President Biden for his decision.
  • Magnachip disclosed in late May that its planned sale to Wise Road would require a formal review by CFIUS.
