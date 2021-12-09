AstraZeneca analysis on Enhertu bolsters efficacy in breast cancer
Dec. 09, 2021 12:03 PM ETDaiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (DSKYF), AZNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- An analysis of phase 3 data on AstraZeneca (AZN -0.1%) and Daiichi Sankyo's (OTCPK:DSKYF -1.9%) Enhertu (am-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) found it demonstrated a higher progression-free survival ("PFS") and objective response rate ("ORR") in some patient subgroups compared to trastuzumab emtansine ("T-DM1").
- In patients with stable brain metastases at start, Enhertu led to improved PFS to a median of 15 months versus 3 months for T-DM1.
- The confirmed ORR was 67.4% in the Enhertu cohort versus 20.5% in the T-DM1 group.
- Enhertu is also under investigation for other cancer types, including gastric, lung and colorectal.
- Read how Enhertu performed in a phase 2 gastric cancer trial.