CleanSpark buys immersion cooling infrastructure to increase bitcoin mining efficiency
Dec. 09, 2021 12:28 PM ETCleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor7 Comments
- CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) acquires 20 MW immersion cooling infrastructure for its Norcross bitcoin mining facility, the company says.
- Liquid immersion cooling is where the mining machines are fully immersed in a specialized cooling liquid to increase the hashrate of bitcoin mining machines.
- Phased installations start immediately, with the first eight MW expected to go live in February.
- Still, shares of CLSK fall 5% as Bitcoin (BTC-USD -3.1%) slumps.
- The immersion cooling technology is anticipated to increase bitcoin mining efficiency by 20% or more, according to industry standards and the manufacturer; it will also reduce operating expenses.
- Upon completion, the 20 MW project will consist of 180 liquid-filled tanks, with each tank holding 33 units of the Antminer S19j Pro machines.
- Previously, (Dec. 6) CleanSpark produced 218 bitcoins in November.