CleanSpark buys immersion cooling infrastructure to increase bitcoin mining efficiency

Dec. 09, 2021

  • CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) acquires 20 MW immersion cooling infrastructure for its Norcross bitcoin mining facility, the company says.
  • Liquid immersion cooling is where the mining machines are fully immersed in a specialized cooling liquid to increase the hashrate of bitcoin mining machines.
  • Phased installations start immediately, with the first eight MW expected to go live in February.
  • Still, shares of CLSK fall 5% as Bitcoin (BTC-USD -3.1%) slumps.
  • The immersion cooling technology is anticipated to increase bitcoin mining efficiency by 20% or more, according to industry standards and the manufacturer; it will also reduce operating expenses.
  • Upon completion, the 20 MW project will consist of 180 liquid-filled tanks, with each tank holding 33 units of the Antminer S19j Pro machines.
  • Previously, (Dec. 6) CleanSpark produced 218 bitcoins in November.
