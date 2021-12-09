Arhaus soars after strong guidance and improved supply chain outlook
Dec. 09, 2021 12:38 PM ET Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Arhaus (ARHS +9.8%) rallies after reporting revenue and EPS ahead of expectations in its first earnings report as a public company.
- Bank of America says it was also impressed with the full-year guidance from the retailer.
- Analyst Curtis Nagle: "We remain confidence on sustainable growth, potential margin and comp sales upside and as long as ARHS can continue to execute well, as it did in 3Q, we see a very strong case for multiple expansion and share price appreciation."
- Nagle also points to some positive commentary on the earnings call about small improvement with supply chain costs and strong gross margin trends.
- The firm reiterates its Buy rating on ARHS and price objective of $16, which reps more than 60% upside potential. which represents potential upside of 64%
