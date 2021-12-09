Arhaus soars after strong guidance and improved supply chain outlook

  • Arhaus (ARHS +9.8%) rallies after reporting revenue and EPS ahead of expectations in its first earnings report as a public company.
  • Bank of America says it was also impressed with the full-year guidance from the retailer.
  • Analyst Curtis Nagle: "We remain confidence on sustainable growth, potential margin and comp sales upside and as long as ARHS can continue to execute well, as it did in 3Q, we see a very strong case for multiple expansion and share price appreciation."
  • Nagle also points to some positive commentary on the earnings call about small improvement with supply chain costs and strong gross margin trends.
  • The firm reiterates its Buy rating on ARHS and price objective of $16, which reps more than 60% upside potential.
  • Dig into the Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) guidance update which came in ahead of estimates.
