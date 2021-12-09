Sarepta raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer; sees a turnaround in 2022
Dec. 09, 2021 12:39 PM ETSarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Oppenheimer has upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT +0.8%) to Outperform from Perform, calling 2022 “a potential 'starting gun' to a re-rating” of company shares.
- Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech commercializing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy is advancing clinical programs “that could greatly benefit from the clinical, manufacturing and regulatory learnings of the lead DMD program,” the analyst wrote.
- As examples, the firm highlights SRP-9001, a late-stage gene therapy candidate for Duchenne, and several experimental therapies for limb-girdle muscular dystrophies.
- While Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) has lost ~50.0% in the year so far, the analyst estimates a $125 per share target for the stock to imply a premium of ~45.3% to the last close.
- Read more on the upcoming milestones for the company that could uncover its value in 2022.