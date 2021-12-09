Warner Music slides after offering of 4.16M shares in block trade
Dec. 09, 2021 12:43 PM ETWarner Music Group Corp. (WMG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Warner Music (NASDAQ:WMG) is down 4% in mid-day trading session after report of a block of shares coming up for sale through Morgan Stanley.
- The 4.16M-share block is reportedly offered at $41.50. That compares to the stock's last trade of $43.16.
- "Warner Music Group went public in May 2020, raising $1.9 billion in an upsized IPO.....WMG has performed reasonably well during the 2020 pandemic period and the stock looks to be fairly valued, so my outlook at around $43.00 is Neutral," writes contributor Donovan Jones on Seeking Alpha.