Knight-Swift praised at Cowen for MME acquisition

Digitally enhanced shot of a graph showing the ups and downs shares on the stock market

shapecharge/iStock via Getty Images

  • Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX +1.0%) rises after Cowen reiterates its Outperform rating on the stock and makes the stock one of its Top Picks for 2022.
  • "KNX's recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix," wrote analyst Jason Seidl."Our recent upgrade of KNX called for strong pricing through 2022 and supply constraints, which continue to play out."
  • Cowen raises its price target on Knight-Swift to a street-high $77 from $71. The average sell-side price target is $64.
  • Knight-Swift's $150M acquisition of Midwest Motor Express is expected to be $0.06 accretive to its adjusted EPS in 2022.
