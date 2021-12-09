Smokefree Innotec announces strategic plans to uplist to Nasdaq by 2024
Dec. 09, 2021 12:52 PM ETStarfleet Innotech, Inc. (SFIO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Smokefree Innotec (OTCPK:SFIO +4.0%) is pleased to share details around its four-year strategic plan, as well as news of its plans to uplist to a major stock exchange by 2024.
- Recently-signed joint venture with Philippines-based AbaCore Capital Holdings plays a crucial role in the company’s growth trajectory.
- "We will be entering new global markets, forging strategic partnerships in construction & exports, developing innovative new technologies, and driving market value alongside you, our shareholders - all with the goal of uplisting from the OTC Markets to the NASDAQ, or similar major stock exchange, by 2024." said Jeths Lacson, CEO and Chairman.