Linde upgraded, Air Products cut at Wolfe in specialty chemicals flip
Dec. 09, 2021 1:32 PM ETAir Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD), LINBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Air Products and Chemicals (APD -0.8%) edges lower as Wolfe Research downgrades shares to Peer Perform from Outperform with a $331 price target, now preferring Linde (LIN +0.1%), which the firm upgrades to Outperform from Peer Perform with a $404 price target.
- Wolfe analyst Josh Silverstein says Linde has been a relative outperformer vs. Air Products, which has dealt with the overhang of closing on the Jazan project agreement, "a sales mix that has left it more relatively impacted from spiking energy costs in 3Q/4Q, and now delays for NEOM."
- Silverstein believes Linde will offer superior execution through the ongoing commodity price spike, "given its more well-balanced end market mix."
- Expecting meaningful free cash flow in 2022 for Linde vs. an outspend for APD, Silverstein sees "opportunity for higher relative capital returns to shareholders, which should provide another catalyst for the stock, outside of the other favorable industry drivers."
- Air Products is "in the middle of a decade-long capital expansion that will see it expending over $30B on new projects," M. Wayne Toepke writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.