Oncology Pharma slips on year-end operational update
Dec. 09, 2021 1:40 PM ETOncology Pharma Inc. (ONPH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Oncology Pharma (OTCPK:ONPH -7.1%) is on the decline following a year-end update on its portfolio and operations.
- The drug developer, which is focused on pediatrics and orphan drugs, is currently working towards submitting its first application. Its first candidate is a novel nanoemulsion formulation of dactinomycin.
- Studies and research have commenced on the candidate and initial feasibility work is currently underway.
- Oncology Pharma is also finalizing necessary steps to complete its audit after retaining its PCAOB qualified auditors, and expects to conclude the process in the coming weeks. If successful, it would move closer to being eligible to apply for an uplist to the Capital Markets Tier of Nasdaq.
- During the year, the firm has signed a license deal with Regen BioPharma, for its small molecule and for the mRNA technology to address colon cancer and pancreatic cancer. It plans to work on advancing these licenses in 2022 along the same path as the nanoemulsion of dactinomycin.
- Oncology Pharma is also advancing its commitment to Ribeira Solutions for the latter's Connect2Med patient engagement platform and retention technology.