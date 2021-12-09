Creative Learning acquires DriveItAway in share exchange deal

Dec. 09, 2021 1:42 PM ETCreative Learning Corporation (CLCN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Creative Learning (OTCQB:CLCN) signs deal to acquire DriveItAway in share exchange agreement.
  • CLCN's one share of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock will be exchanged for each outstanding share of DriveItAway.
  • On closing of the transaction, DriveItAway will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Creative Learning and will become the beneficial owner of approximately 85% of the company's common stock.
  • Closing of share exchange is expected in January 2022.
  • Separately, Creative Learning has entered into an agreement to sell its current learning business, which consists of its five wholly-owned subsidiaries.
  • " This transaction will open an exciting new chapter for our learning business, customers, franchise owners, and team members. As a private company, it allows us to be more aggressive in gaining market share, investing in the R&D of new products, and focusing on franchise sales and our franchise owners. We will be more agile and effective than we have ever been," says CEO Chris Rego.
  • Stock is up 33% to trade at $0.20.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.