Creative Learning acquires DriveItAway in share exchange deal
Dec. 09, 2021 1:42 PM ETCreative Learning Corporation (CLCN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Creative Learning (OTCQB:CLCN) signs deal to acquire DriveItAway in share exchange agreement.
- CLCN's one share of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock will be exchanged for each outstanding share of DriveItAway.
- On closing of the transaction, DriveItAway will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Creative Learning and will become the beneficial owner of approximately 85% of the company's common stock.
- Closing of share exchange is expected in January 2022.
- Separately, Creative Learning has entered into an agreement to sell its current learning business, which consists of its five wholly-owned subsidiaries.
- " This transaction will open an exciting new chapter for our learning business, customers, franchise owners, and team members. As a private company, it allows us to be more aggressive in gaining market share, investing in the R&D of new products, and focusing on franchise sales and our franchise owners. We will be more agile and effective than we have ever been," says CEO Chris Rego.
- Stock is up 33% to trade at $0.20.
