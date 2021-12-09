Green Plains near 'inflection point,' started at Outperform at Oppenheimer
Dec. 09, 2021 1:56 PM ETGreen Plains Inc. (GPRE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Green Plains (GPRE -0.7%) is initiated with an Outperform rating and $46 price target at Oppenheimer, citing an "ambitious portfolio transformation" which has caused the company to reach "an inflection point."
- "Having bolstered its balance sheet, we believe ultra-high protein, clean sugar technologies and carbon capture and sequestration efforts position the company to participate in end markets experiencing very high secular growth," Oppenheimer's Kristen Owen writes.
- "By leveraging its existing asset footprint and bringing its enabling technology in house, we believe Green Plains has a significant competitive moat and a nimbler organization which we believe can drive substantial shareholder value over the coming decade," according to Owen.
- Green Plains reported a Q3 EPS loss of $1.18 on revenues of $747M.