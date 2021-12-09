Green Plains near 'inflection point,' started at Outperform at Oppenheimer

Dec. 09, 2021 1:56 PM ETGreen Plains Inc. (GPRE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Group of rows of green stacked biofuel drums in storage warehouse

scanrail/iStock via Getty Images

  • Green Plains (GPRE -0.7%) is initiated with an Outperform rating and $46 price target at Oppenheimer, citing an "ambitious portfolio transformation" which has caused the company to reach "an inflection point."
  • "Having bolstered its balance sheet, we believe ultra-high protein, clean sugar technologies and carbon capture and sequestration efforts position the company to participate in end markets experiencing very high secular growth," Oppenheimer's Kristen Owen writes.
  • "By leveraging its existing asset footprint and bringing its enabling technology in house, we believe Green Plains has a significant competitive moat and a nimbler organization which we believe can drive substantial shareholder value over the coming decade," according to Owen.
  • Green Plains reported a Q3 EPS loss of $1.18 on revenues of $747M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.