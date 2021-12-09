R.R. Donnelley accepts revised $10.35/share proposal from Atlas

Dec. 09, 2021 2:05 PM ETR. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background

Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • R.R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD +2.9%) has accepted a revised proposal from Atlas Holdings affiliates to raise the price per share of their pending acquisition of RRD to $10.35/share in cash.
  • R.R. Donnelley agreed to an amendment to its previously announced definitive merger agreement with Atlas affiliates. Pursuant to the amendment, RRD stockholders will receive $10.35 in cash for each common share of the company they own. This represents a premium of 21.5% over $8.52, the price per share of RRD common stock under the original agreement.
  • The revised all-cash transaction is valued at a total enterprise value ~$2.2B and total equity value of ~$856M.
  • Earlier this month, R.R. Donnelley had stated that Chatham Asset $10.25/share bid is "superior" to Atlas deal.
  • Atlas had until December 7, 2021 to propose an amendment, such that Chatham's offer would no longer constitute a Superior Proposal. RRD was not permitted to terminate the original agreement or enter into a definitive merger agreement with Chatham affiliates during the negotiation period.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.