Regeneron initiated at overweight at Wells Fargo on high-dose Eylea potential

Wall Street New York City

aluxum/E+ via Getty Images

  • Wells Fargo has initiated Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN +1.6%) with an overweight rating, citing the potential of high-dose Eylea (aflibercept) in helping to maintaining its dominance in wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
  • The firm has a $750 price target (~18% upside based on yesterday's close).
  • Analyst Mohit Bansal gives high-dose Eylea a 50% likelihood of approval.
  • Assuming approval with 25% of current patients switching to the high-dose formulation and biosimilar capturing a 50% share, he says that scenario would add $115/share in upside.
  • He also says that Dupixent (dupilumab) could grow in atopic dermatitis and other indications.
  • For fiscal year 2022, Bansal estimates sales of the company's COVID-19 treatment REGEN-COV at ~$1B.
