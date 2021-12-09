Regeneron initiated at overweight at Wells Fargo on high-dose Eylea potential
Dec. 09, 2021 2:19 PM ETRegeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Wells Fargo has initiated Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN +1.6%) with an overweight rating, citing the potential of high-dose Eylea (aflibercept) in helping to maintaining its dominance in wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
- The firm has a $750 price target (~18% upside based on yesterday's close).
- Analyst Mohit Bansal gives high-dose Eylea a 50% likelihood of approval.
- Assuming approval with 25% of current patients switching to the high-dose formulation and biosimilar capturing a 50% share, he says that scenario would add $115/share in upside.
- He also says that Dupixent (dupilumab) could grow in atopic dermatitis and other indications.
- For fiscal year 2022, Bansal estimates sales of the company's COVID-19 treatment REGEN-COV at ~$1B.
