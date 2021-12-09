Congress poised to raise debt ceiling after Senate advances fast-track process
Dec. 09, 2021 2:23 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Senate advances the first bill in a two-bill process to raise the debt limit, with 14 Republicans joining Republicans in clearing the way for a fast-track passage.
- In total, the Senate voted 64 to 36 to advance the first of two bills. The first bill avoids funding cuts to Medicare, but also includes a provision that will allow the Senate to raise the so-called debt ceiling with a simple majority, rather than the 60-vote majority usually required for bills related to federal spending.
- The Senate could vote on the first bill as soon as Friday. If that bill passes, the both arms of Congress would vote next week on the second bill that raises the debt limit.
- The House approved on Tuesday the first bill to temporarily waive the "filibuster rule.
- "I'm optimistic that after today's vote we will be on a glide-path to avoid a catastrophic default," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a speech in the Senate.
- On Tuesday, Republicans and Democrats reached an agreement on the plan to raise the debt ceiling.
