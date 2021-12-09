Reata plunges to a three year low as Baird downgrades on AdCom vote
Dec. 09, 2021 3:06 PM ETReata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- With the biggest ever intra-day loss, Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA -46.1%) is trading at the lowest level since May 2018 after the efforts to introduce its first-ever commercialized product suffered a setback following a negative vote from an FDA expert panel.
- With the support of data from the CARDINAL Phase 3 study, Reata (NASDAQ:RETA) had sought approval for bardoxolone methyl as a treatment for patients with chronic kidney disease (“CKD”) caused by Alport syndrome.
- In line with FDA comments on the trial data, the panel left “almost zero chance” for approval disregarding the company’s arguments, noted Baird analysts led by Brian P. Skorney.
- They also cited, among other things, “a total breakdown in communication” between the company and the FDA’s Division of Cardiology and Nephrology in downgrading the stock to Neutral from Outperform. The price target lowered to $37 from $110 per share implies a downside of ~32.0% to the last close.
