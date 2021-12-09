Why did Aurora Innovation stock go up today?
Dec. 09, 2021 3:54 PM ETAurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Aurora Innovation (AUR +5.3%) is one of the largest gainers in the autonomous or electric vehicle sectors
- The gain today is an extension of a rally that started on Monday when the company named a new CFO.
- Shares of Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) are now up more than 16% for the week. AUR has ranged from $9.50 to $17.77 since going public in a SPAC deal on November 4.
- Looking ahead, Aurora (AUR) CEO Chris Urmson says the Aurora Driver platform will help critical goods like food, medicine, and supplies be delivered on time. He also says truck drivers will have better career opportunities and healthier lifestyles, in addition to highways being safer. Also of note, the company says it has deep industry partnerships and cutting edge tech.