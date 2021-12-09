Chewy EPS misses by $0.04, revenue in-line

Dec. 09, 2021 4:15 PM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Chewy (NYSE:CHWY): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $2.21B (+24.2% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Shares -6.8%.
  • Press Release
  • Shareholder Letter
  • Gross margin of 26.4 percent expanded 90 basis points year over year.
  • Net margin of (1.5) percent improved 30 basis points year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $6.0 million, an increase of 9.9 percent year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 0.3 percent was flat year over year.
  • Q4 2021 Guidance: Net Sales $2.40-$2.44B vs. consensus of $2.44B, 17% to 19% year-over-year growth.
  • 2021 Guidance: Net Sales $8.90-$8.94B vs. consensus of $8.95B, 25% year-over-year growth, Adjusted EBITDA Margin in-line with full year 2020.
