1911 Gold upsizes stock offering to $7M led by investor demand
Dec. 09, 2021 4:16 PM ET1911 Gold Corporation (AUMBF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Led by significant investor demand, 1911 Gold (OTCQX:AUMBF) increased the size of earlier announced best efforts private placement from $5M to $7M through the sale of 17.4M shares that qualify as flow-through shares.
- The Flow-Through Shares will be issued in two tranches - tranche one will consist of up to 6M Flow-Through Shares at $0.56/Premium FT Share to purchasers resident in Manitoba for gross proceeds of C$3.36M; tranche two will consist of up to 11.38M Flow-Through Shares at $0.32/National FT Share for gross proceeds of up to C$3.64M.
- Underwriters granted the agent an option for any time up to 48 hours prior to offer closing to increase the size through the issuance of up to 3.13M National FT Shares at the National FT Price for additional gross proceeds of up to C$1M.
- Gross proceeds will be used for Canadian exploration expenses that will qualify as flow-through mining expenditures.
- Offer is expected to close on or about Dec.29.