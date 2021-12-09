Lululemon trades higher on strong holiday sales, expanding gross margin
Dec. 09, 2021 4:16 PM ETLululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)By: SA News Team5 Comments
- Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) shares rise after the athleisure retailer reports a beat on both the top and bottom lines.
- Net revenue rose 30% Y/Y driven by a 28% increase in North America and a 40% increase internationally. Total comparable sales grew 27%.
- Gross profit margin rose 110 bps to 57.2% while adjusted operating margin fell 30 bps to 19.4%.
- Compared to 2019, revenue grew 58%, gross margin expanded 210 bps and adjusted operating margin rose 20 bps.
- The Company opened 18 net new company-operated stores during the third quarter, ending with 552 stores.
- FQ4 2021 outlook: Lululemon expects revenue in the range of $2.125B to $2.165B vs consensus of $2.17B. Adjusted EPS are expected to be between $3.25 and $3.32 vs consensus of $3.31.
- CFO Meghan Frank notes that the company continues to navigate industry-wide supply chain issues but feels the company is well-positioned for a strong end to 2021.
- Shares are up 2.62% AH.
- Earlier this week, Baird tapped Lululemon to meet or beat FQ3 expectations given lower markdowns and noted that FQ4 results will depend on product flows.