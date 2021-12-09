Everbridge CEO David Meredith unexpectedly resigns
- Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG), a provider of software used in public warning and critical event management systems, surprised Wall Street on Thursday by saying Chief Executive David Meredith has resigned from the company.
- In addition to stepping down as Everbridge's (EVBG), Meredith is also giving up his seat on the company's board of directors.
- Everbridge (EVBG) didn't provide any details regarding why Meredith is leaving the company. Everbridge (EVBG) said Chief Financial Officer Patrick Brickley, and Chief Revenue Officer and Vernon Irvin will serve as co-CEOs until a permanent CEO can be found.
- Everbridge's (EVBG) shares fell 9% in after-hours trading following Meredith's resignation. The company reported better-than-expected quarterly results in November.