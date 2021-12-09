Invesco reports 1.3% drop in November AUM dented by unfavorable market returns
Dec. 09, 2021 4:47 PM ETInvesco Ltd. (IVZ)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) reported prelim assets under management of $1,572.5B, a M/M decrease of 1.3% led by unfavorable market returns, which decreased AUM by $17B and FX decreased AUM by $4.6B.
- It reported net long-term inflows of $6B while non-management fee earning net inflows were $1.5B and money market net outflows were $7.5B.
- Prelim average total AUM for the quarter through Nov.30 stood at $1,581.4B and prelim average active AUM for the quarter through Nov.30 stood at $1,080.7B.
- The November drop is in comparison to a 4.3% growth reported in October prelim AUM.