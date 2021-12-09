Invesco reports 1.3% drop in November AUM dented by unfavorable market returns

Dec. 09, 2021 4:47 PM ETInvesco Ltd. (IVZ)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Invesco Canadian head office building in Toronto.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) reported prelim assets under management of $1,572.5B, a M/M decrease of 1.3% led by unfavorable market returns, which decreased AUM by $17B and FX decreased AUM by $4.6B.
  • It reported net long-term inflows of $6B while non-management fee earning net inflows were $1.5B and money market net outflows were $7.5B.
  • Prelim average total AUM for the quarter through Nov.30 stood at $1,581.4B and prelim average active AUM for the quarter through Nov.30 stood at $1,080.7B.
  • The November drop is in comparison to a 4.3% growth reported in October prelim AUM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.