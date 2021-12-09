Proterra names Gareth Joyce as CEO
Dec. 09, 2021 4:56 PM ETProterra Inc. (PTRA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) has announced leadership succession plan, with Gareth Joyce set to take over the CEO role, succeeding Jack Allen who is retiring.
- Joyce, who currently serves as President of Proterra, will become CEO and join the company's Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2022.
- Allen will continue to serve on the company's Board as Non-Executive Chairman.
- Additionally, the firm has appointed Karina Franco Padilla as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective January 1, 2022. Most recently, Padilla served as SVP of Finance, North America Chief Financial Officer at JELD-WEN.
- Proterra also announced some Board changes, with Ryan Popple to step down as Director and ML Krakauer, a proven technology executive, joining the Board as part of the Compensation Committee.