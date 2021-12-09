Virtus Investment Partners AUM of $184.5B slides 1.5% in November
Dec. 09, 2021 5:00 PM ETVirtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Virtus Investment Partners' (NASDAQ:VRTS) preliminary assets under management of $184.5B in November declines from $187.4B in the prior month.
- Open-end funds AUM of $77.61B slips from $79.9B in October; closed-end funds AUM of $11.9B also edges lower from $12.2B in the previous month.
- Institutional accounts AUM of $46.7B in November slightly decreases from $46.94B in October; retail separate accounts tick lower as well.
- The company also provided services to $3.7B of other fee-earning assets that are not included in AUM.
- Previously, (Nov. 10) Virtus Investment Partners AUM increased 6% in October.