Michigan regulator OKs $84M rate hike for DTE Energy
Dec. 09, 2021 4:56 PM ETDTE Energy Company (DTE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) says the Michigan Public Service Commission approved an $84M rate increase for DTE Gas, which was 57% lower than the company had requested.
- The utility says the average monthly residential customer's bill will increase by $3.18, which could have been higher if it had not contracted and stored natural gas earlier this year before the global run-up in natural gas prices.
- "While these investments will raise the average residential bill by a little over $3 per month, DTE's buying strategies will save customers more than 6x that amount this winter, compared to the pricing of companies that didn't lock in lower prices early," the company says.
- DTE Energy offers a ~3% dividend yield and expects to grow its EPS and dividend by 5%-7% annually until at least 2025, Aristofanis Papadatos writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.