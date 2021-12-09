Orchid Island Capital increases stock buyback program to over 17M shares
Dec. 09, 2021 5:18 PM ETORCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor27 Comments
- Orchid Island Capital's (NYSE:ORC) board boosts the mortgage REIT's stock repurchase authorization by 16.86M shares.
- Combined with the 837,311 shares remaining under its previous buyback programs, the new authorization brings the amount of shares the company can buy back to almost 17.7M shares, or about 10% of the company's outstanding share count.
- Orchid Island (ORC) shares rise 1.1% in after-hours trading.
- As is usual, shares may be purchased in open market transactions, block purchases, through privately negotiated transactions, or through any trading plan adopted according to Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
