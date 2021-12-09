inTEST gains on deal to acquire Acculogic for ~US$9M
Dec. 09, 2021 5:21 PM ETinTEST Corporation (INTT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- inTEST (NYSE:INTT) shares rose 6.33% after-hours after the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire Markham, Ontario-based Acculogic and its affiliates for ~US$9M.
- The transaction is expected to close within the next 30 days. The company plans to fund the deal using borrowings under its existing delayed draw term credit facility.
- Founded in 1992, Acculogic manufactures robotics-based electronic production test equipment and application support services. It operates engineering and sales support facilities in Maple Grove, Minnesota; Lake Forest, California; and Hamburg, Germany and employs ~50 people. The business generates ~75% of its revenue in the defense/aerospace, automotive and life science markets.
- Nick Grant, inTEST President & CEO, commented, "Acculogic is a natural fit for inTEST and aligns with our 5-Point Growth Strategy. This acquisition will add electronics test capabilities with new technologies and services as well as broaden our customer base, further our end market diversification and expand our international footprint."
- With the acquisition, inTEST will be adding ~US$9M in annual revenue. It expects incremental acquisition-related expenses to be ~$0.05 per diluted share, of which ~$0.02 are expected in the Q421 regardless of the timing of closing.
- Additionally, inTEST plans to invest in growth in the first half of 2022 as Acculogic operations are integrated. In 2022, net of transaction costs and anticipated investments, Acculogic is expected to be ~$0.02 accretive to diluted EPS.