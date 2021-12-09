Bayer wins jury verdict in California Roundup trial
Dec. 09, 2021 6:27 PM ETBayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) wins its second straight victory in a trial over claims its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, as a California jury finds the product did not cause a woman's non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
- The woman had sued the company for negligence and failing to warn her of the dangers of Roundup, which she used for more than 30 years, but today's verdict in state court in San Bernardino rejected her claims.
- Plaintiffs were awarded tens of millions of dollars in three earlier trials but in October Bayer won its first favorable outcome from a Los Angeles jury.