Oracle updates Q3 outlook; reiterates full-year 2022 revenue guidance
Dec. 10, 2021 2:08 AM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL)By: SA News Team2 Comments
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) sees Q3 Non-GAAP EPS between $1.14-$1.18 (in USD) vs. the consensus of $1.16.
- Total revenue for Q3 is expected to grow between 3% to 5% vs. a consensus growth rate of 4.66%.
- Cloud service and license support revenue is expected to grow between 3% to 5%.
- The company backs FY22 revenue view up mid-single digits, compared to the consensus growth rate of 4.17%.
- "Cloud is fundamentally a more profitable business compared to on-premise, and I expect that our operating margins this year will be the same or better than pre-pandemic levels of 44%".
- Oracle (ORCL) also said it boosted its buyback by $10 billion and declared a 32 cent per share dividend.
- Previously (Dec. 9): Oracle pops as company reports strong Q2 results.
- Shares of ORCL are up over 10% after-hours.
- Related: Oracle Corporation (ORCL) CEO Safra Catz on Q2 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript.