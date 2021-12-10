Oracle updates Q3 outlook; reiterates full-year 2022 revenue guidance

Outdoor pavilion of Oracle Open World conference opened at Howard street near Moscone Center in the evening on Sept 22, 2013 in San Francisco, CA, USA.

drserg/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) sees Q3 Non-GAAP EPS between $1.14-$1.18 (in USD) vs. the consensus of $1.16.
  • Total revenue for Q3 is expected to grow between 3% to 5% vs. a consensus growth rate of 4.66%.
  • Cloud service and license support revenue is expected to grow between 3% to 5%.
  • The company backs FY22 revenue view up mid-single digits, compared to the consensus growth rate of 4.17%.
  • "Cloud is fundamentally a more profitable business compared to on-premise, and I expect that our operating margins this year will be the same or better than pre-pandemic levels of 44%".
  • Oracle (ORCL) also said it boosted its buyback by $10 billion and declared a 32 cent per share dividend.
  • Previously (Dec. 9): Oracle pops as company reports strong Q2 results.
  • Shares of ORCL are up over 10% after-hours.
  • Related: Oracle Corporation (ORCL) CEO Safra Catz on Q2 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.